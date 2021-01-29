Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $13.21 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $245.26 million and $5.03 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.21 or 0.00038299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,478.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.01173022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

