Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $85,531.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9,289.95 and approximately $85,531.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 137.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.