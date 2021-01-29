Bitcoin Free Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,691.00 (BFC)

Bitcoin Free Cash (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Free Cash has a market capitalization of $102,082.79 and $4,691.00 worth of Bitcoin Free Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Free Cash has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Free Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Free Cash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

About Bitcoin Free Cash

BFC is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Bitcoin Free Cash’s total supply is 5,915,375 coins and its circulating supply is 2,765,375 coins. Bitcoin Free Cash’s official website is www.bitfree.vip/en . Bitcoin Free Cash’s official Twitter account is @Betform2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Free Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Free Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Free Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Free Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Free Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Free Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Free Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.