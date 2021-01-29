Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $190.50 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $190.50 million and $34.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.88 or 0.00031740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00250996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

