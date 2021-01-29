Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $106,940.14 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

