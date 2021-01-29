Bitcoin Interest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $31,953.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00097793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.