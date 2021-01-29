Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Trading Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044985 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.