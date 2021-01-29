Bitradio Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $127,820.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,570,287 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,282 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.