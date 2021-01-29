Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Achieves $2.90 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $2.65 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

