BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $88,264.98

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. BitSend has a total market cap of $88,264.98 and $46.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00316603 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003579 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.01505699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,759,725 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

