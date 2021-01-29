BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $201.70 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $389.27 million and approximately $201.70 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002284 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,908,071,029 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

