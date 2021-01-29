Bitzeny 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $75,636.96 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00388474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

