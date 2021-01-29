BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $364,142.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009257 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,453,576 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.