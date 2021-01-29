Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$10.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BLN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$468.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

