Blackmoon (BMC) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $419.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

