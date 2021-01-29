BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for approximately 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 12.10% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $23,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 369,074 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.