BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in January

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,128. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

