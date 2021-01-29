BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

