BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund comprises approximately 2.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter.

FRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

