BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,941. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

