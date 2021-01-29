BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $16.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $703.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

