BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded down $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $703.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,266. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.