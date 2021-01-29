BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $18.19 on Friday, hitting $701.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $721.88 and a 200 day moving average of $637.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

