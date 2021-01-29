Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 59,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

