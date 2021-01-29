Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0014 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 58.5% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $39,976.01 and $65.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.67 or 0.03900149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00390180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.01171773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00500108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00401914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00248082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00021865 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,847,993 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.