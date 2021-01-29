Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) Shares Gap Down to $250.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $250.00, but opened at $240.00. Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) shares last traded at $236.50, with a volume of 103,255 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £178.75 million and a P/E ratio of 147.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.58.

About Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

