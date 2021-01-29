BLAST (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $47,988.98

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $47,988.98 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007567 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003083 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006597 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,290,981 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

