BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $60,962.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00816156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.04012353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017357 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.