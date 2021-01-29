BlitzPredict Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,316.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $255,234.49 and approximately $1,316.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.