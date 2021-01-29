Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $2.12 million and $2,427.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

