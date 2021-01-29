Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $11,437.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

