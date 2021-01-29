Blocknet 1-Day Volume Hits $42,453.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.94 million and $42,453.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,482,106 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

