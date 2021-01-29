Blockstack (STX) Hits Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.