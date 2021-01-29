BlockStamp 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,215,829 coins and its circulating supply is 26,672,863 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.