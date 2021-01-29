BLOCKv 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $199,883.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.71 million and $199,883.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.