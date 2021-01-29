Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $469,307.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,020,230 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

