Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Down 9.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 9,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.93 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 8,476.37%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

