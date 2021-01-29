Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. 76,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,687. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $168.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.69.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

