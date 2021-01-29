Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 717 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

LMT traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $323.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.21 and its 200 day moving average is $371.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.