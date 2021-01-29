Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 182,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 1,277,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,145,590. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

