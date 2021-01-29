Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The company has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average of $331.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.73.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,852 shares of company stock valued at $155,899,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.