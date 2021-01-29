Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 125,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,204. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

