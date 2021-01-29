Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 152,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.95. The company has a market capitalization of $316.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

