Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,116 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $212.62. 145,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,966. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of -445.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

