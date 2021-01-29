Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 774,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,991. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

