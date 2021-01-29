Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 329,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

