bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 219,833 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLUE stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

