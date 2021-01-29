BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.13

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and traded as high as $58.00. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 7,642 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

