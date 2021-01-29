Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Trading Up 30.8%

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP)’s share price rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 71,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 22,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Bluestem Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

