BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Trading 33.3% Higher

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.30. 239,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average session volume of 32,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.